The real Easter message is not about a new beginning: it is about a new life — Eternal life
“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Jesus Christ promised eternal life with him throughout his ministry.
“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”(John 14:2-3)
He claimed to be the Son of God and could not only lay down his life, but he could take it up again.
“Behold we go up to Jerusalem, and all things written by the prophets concerning the Son of man (Jesus) shall be accomplished. For he shall be delivered unto the Gentiles, and shall be mocked, and spitefully entreated, and spit-ted on: And they shall scourge him, and put him to death: and the third day he shall rise again.” (Luke 18:31-33)
Those that choose to follow and trust in him will have everlasting life.
“For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him; should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We often try to “turn over a new leaf”, “promise to do better’, promise to ‘be’ better”: however, without Christ we are powerless to live a right (righteous) life. For in our life without Christ we are captive to our sinful, rebellious, prideful nature. We will reject God’s word and the Holy Spirit’s conviction.
“As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one.” (Romans 3:10)
The Bible continues:
“Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof. Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourself unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God. For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.” (Romans 6:12 – 14)
Amazing grace! A gift from God that we do not deserve. Christ Jesus died on a cross to pay the penalty of our sin and promised us eternal life with Him. Jesus Christ invites all to come unto him for life.
“But after that the kindness and love of God our Savior toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.” (Titus 3:4-7)
Jesus can make the promise of eternal life: He can also deliver us to eternal life.
“He is not here: for he is risen as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:6)
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
Editor’s note: The News Leader seeks other religious leaders of all faiths (including those who profess no religion) to write articles/columns of religion, faith and values. If interest, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com