A form of cancer that develops in the pigment-making cells of the skin known as the melanocytes, melanoma is a relatively rare form of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is more dangerous than basal and squamous cell skin cancers, which are the most common types of the disease, because it is likely to metastasize if not detected early.
No one is invulnerable to the potential threat posed by melanoma, though some people are at greater risk of the disease than others. The following are some of the risk factors for melanoma, courtesy of the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Sun exposure
Exposure to the sun can increase a person’s risk factor for various forms of skin cancer, including melanoma. The SCF notes that blistering sunburns suffered in early childhood especially increase a person’s risk of developing melanoma, though sunburns later in life also can increase that risk. In addition, people who live in places that get substantial sunlight, such as Florida and Hawaii, tend to develop more skin cancers than people who live in areas with less sunlight. Tanning booths and beds also increase exposure to ultraviolet rays, which increase one’s melanoma risk.
Moles
The more moles a person has on his or her skin, the greater his or her risk for melanoma. There are two types of moles: normal moles and atypical moles. Normal moles are small, brown blemishes or beauty marks that appear in the first few decades of life. Many people develop such moles. Atypical moles known as “dysplastic nevi” can be precursors to melanoma, and people with such moles are at greater risk of developing the disease. It can be difficult to distinguish between normal and atypical moles, though the SCF notes that atypical moles that itch, bleed, crust, ooze, swell, or are elevated from the skin might be in particular danger of becoming melanomas. Atypical moles that are bluish-black in color or become persisting open sores are also at greater risk of becoming melanomas.
Skin type
People with fair skin are at greater risk of various types of skin cancers, including melanomas. Such is also the case for people with light-colored hair and eyes.
Weakened immune system
People whose immune systems have been compromised are at greater risk of developing melanoma than those whose immune systems are working at full strength. Chemotherapy, organ transplant surgery, excessive exposure to the sun, and diseases such as HIV/AIDS can weaken the immune system.
Family history
The SCF notes that roughly 10 percent of people diagnosed with melanoma have a family member who also has been diagnosed. People whose mother, father, siblings or children have developed melanoma are considered to be in families that are prone to melanoma. In fact, each person with a first-degree relative who has been diagnosed with melanoma has a 50 percent greater chance of developing the disease than someone with no such family connection.
Melanoma is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer. People with a family history of the disease or those who spend substantial time in the sun should be especially vigilant about protecting their skin.