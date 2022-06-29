Mary Todd Lincoln paced the parlor alone on April 14, 1865. Just hours before, she and her husband, President Abraham Lincoln, were enjoying a play at Ford’s Theater when she witnessed him being shot at point-blank range.
Now, she was banished from his bedside. Edwin Stanton, the Secretary of War, kicked her out of the room when she began crying hysterically. Her husband of 23 years was dying, but she wouldn’t be there to see it. In fact, she never saw him again. It was a stark preview of the First Lady’s future after Lincoln’s death.
Mrs. Lincoln had a difficult time meeting the expectations of women of her time. She loved the spotlight and had a talent for publicity. This created friction during her husband’s life and proved disastrous after his death. Upper class women hid their emotions in public. Mary, who had lost two sons in childhood, showed no such restraint. It was reported that the wails of her broken heart, unearthly shrieks and terrible convulsions plagued her. Those reactions were considered unladylike. Today we might see her behavior as evidence of PTSD, and facts certainly support that theory.
Mary didn’t attend Lincoln’s funeral. The new president, Andrew Johnson, didn’t even pay her a visit or write a note of sympathy. Her opinions and spending habits often raised eyebrows. She overspent the generous budget she was given to redecorate the White House and fell under scrutiny for her extravagant wardrobe, especially as the nation suffered the hardships of the Civil War.
Congress gave Mary the balance of the president’s $25,000 salary, but her debts were much higher. She was terrified her financial woes would be exposed and ruin her already fragile reputation. Shopkeepers who had been eager to extend credit to her, now demanded payment. She came up with an idea to solve her financial problems. As a widow, Mary could no longer wear her extravagant ball gowns, so why not sell them?
Once again, disaster ensued. Mary and her friend, Elizabeth Keckley, tried to sell her clothing and jewelry unsuccessfully on their own. Worse, a merchant convinced her that wealthy New Yorkers would donate to her cause if she agreed to sell at a public auction. He even convinced her to hand over private letters to “validate” her clothing. When news of her sale hit the newspapers, the press was more brutal than her bleakest days at the White House.
Years passed but Mary’s public humiliation continued. Rumors about her marriage and accusations she wasn’t a Christian surfaced. When she disputed it, she was criticized for being unladylike. Things got even worse when her son Tad died in 1871. Along with declining health, she began suffering from paranoid delusions and her son Robert committed her to a mental institution. She was eventually able to prove her sanity, but was mortified that she was the talk of the nation.
To escape the cruelty of the press, Mrs. Lincoln moved to Europe for a time. When she returned, she lived with her sister. She died of a stroke on July 16, 1882. Mary Todd Lincoln was the most criticized and misunderstood first lady. She experienced more than her share of tragedy. Sadly, the press continued to criticize and condemn her until her death.
