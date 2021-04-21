In an interview with the News Leader, 95-year-old Tracy, who said he rides his bike five miles every day, attributed exercise ang eating well to his longevity.
“The No. 1 thing is exercise,” he said. “And having a proper diet – something that doesn’t keep you up night and day.”
When he bikes, Tracy wears a vest that states he is a World War Two veteran, and that’s been a conversation starter over the years, with people stopping him to ask about his service.
“There’s not a lot of World War Two veterans left now,” he said.
Tracy was drafted the day after he graduated from Osseo High School in Minnesota in 1944. Toward the end of the war, he had the option of pursuing officer training or being discharged, and after serious thought, he decided to be discharged, which occurred in 1946.
In a speech at his birthday party, Tracy said, “Irene and I have been married for 72 years. She is a great wife and mother to three children, Pam, Bob and Bruce. Our oldest son passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2015. We are fortunate to date to have eight grandkids and eight great-grandkids, some of them in Minnesota, Colorado and Florida.”
The Tracys have lived in Clermont since 1976, when they moved here from Minnesota. Don has been active in the local Lions Club for 25 years.