Once again the Jewish community approaches the holiday of Passover (in Hebrew, Pesach), which falls this year on April 16. However, the ritual Seder meal will take place the evening of April 15, as the day on the Jewish calendar begins at sunset the day before.
This celebration has taken place for millennia as has been documented both in the Talmud and the pages of the New Testament. The ritual elements have possibly changed some over the years, but three items have remained constant:
• Jews must remove all leavened foods from their homes
• We must eat at least some matzah during the holiday
• Most importantly, we must tell the biblical story of how God brought us out of Egypt.
A fairly simple question that occurs would be as follows; If the Israelites were freed by God’s hand from bondage in Egypt, was the purpose simply to be free? The Torah suggests otherwise.
As we have come to know here in the United States of America, freedom brings with it a moral responsibility. Americans have spent a bit more than two centuries refining just what we feel freedom should look like and trying to make sure that all American citizens enjoy the same freedoms.
The tradeoff is that we all work toward the goal of equal freedom and we all get to realize the benefits thereof. It would seem we are not finished with that task.
Passover suggests something more. The Torah teaches that the Israelites were freed from bondage in Egypt for the specific purpose of being free to serve God. The tradeoff is that we the Jewish people serve our God who, in return, takes us to be His own special people. More than three millennia later we are still trying to comprehend the magnitude of this gift.
A couple ideas occurred to me just now. We get to choose every single day what the nature of our spiritual life will be. Our daily decisions will set the trajectory of our life. Perhaps Passover more than any of the other Jewish holidays causes us to reflect on just that, as one of our freedoms is the right to choose whom we will serve.
The simple story of God liberating a weak and helpless people from the mighty nation is inspiring, but it is with a special purpose in mind, namely the spiritual elevation of the Israelites. May we all keep that in mind during this Passover season. I like to think that I stand with Joshua who said “As for me and my house, we will serve God.”
Wishing all a zissen (sweet) Pesach.
Joseph Goldovitz is with Congregation Sinai, in Groveland.