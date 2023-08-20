Police traffic homicide detective Duane Hunt is an imposing figure when he’s out on the streets investigating murders and making sure the bad guys are put away.
His job with the Ocoee Police Department is stressful and at times, daunting when he’s faced with families who want justice for their loved ones.
Yet when he shuts away his workday, he moonlights in another, far less stressful world as a talented singer.
Hunt, who lives in Minneola, mainly sings at assisted-living facilities around Central Florida but he’s looking to branch out as his popularity grows.
“People seem to love my voice,” said Hunt, who is often accompanied to gigs by his number one fan, his wife Paula. “I enjoy meeting the seniors and putting on a show for them. It’s a form of therapy for me after a day’s work as a police officer.”
Hunt is well known in Clermont. At a recent performance at the Madison at Clermont senior living center, Duane had a large audience of seniors who sang and even danced as he belted out golden oldies from different eras.
Resident Joan Alubowicz was delighted to listen to Hunt. “He has the most beautiful voice,” she laughed. “I love all the songs that he sings. They take me back to when I was a young girl and listening to the latest tunes.”
Madison’s Lifestyle Director Debra Sell said that Hunt is a popular choice when she’s looking for an artist to perform for the residents.
“Everyone loves Duane,” she said. “He’s our go-to when we need a great singer for an event or just to give a little concert to play the old songs that these special people know and enjoy. He’s an amazing singer and we appreciate him.”
Hunt first discovered he had an impressive singing voice when he joined his church choir in Fort Lauderdale when he was just 12 years old.
He sang in a band called “A Living Sacrifice” and then a quartet called ‘Cornerstone’ where he gained inspiration from his fellow artists and his choir director, Guy Shepherd.
Hunt and his family moved up north to Central Florida and he took a job as a motorcycle cop with the Ocoee Police Department in 2007. He missed singing, so when they were looking for someone to sing the National Anthem at an event, he offered his services.
“I had always wanted to sing the National Anthem to an audience,” he said. “Nobody in the police department knew that I could sing, so it was a surprise when I offered to do it.
“Thankfully, it all went well, and I had wonderful, positive feedback from my peers. I became known as ‘that cop that sings’ which led to many different singing engagements.”
One of the highlights of his career was when he was picked to sing at the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange County Convention Center in front of police chiefs from around 80 different countries.
Two years ago, Hunt was at a Disney event at Epcot when legendary Disney pianist Kelly Richards heard him singing along to some of his tunes.
Richards invited Hunt to a karaoke night at a martini bar called Pilars Loft in Winter Garden which he hosted and where Disney performers attend for a free open stage.
“I took my turn singing and it was the most amazing experience,” Hunt said. “I was singing with Disney legends. One lady Kris, who played Ariel at Hollywood Studios, told me that she sang in assisted living centers.
“I thought that I could do that! I saw it as an opportunity to practice a wide range of songs from different eras to perfect my voice and to deliver a good time to seniors. I was in!”
Now Hunt does around 8-10 shows a month at assisted living centers, including a memory ward in Dr Phillips, the Ocoee Senior Center, and Madison at Clermont. He sings with Sara de Revere, a former Disney performer he met while singing at Pilars Loft and he fits it in around his other job at the police department.
He sings from most decades, including 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Hunt’s favorites are Frank Sinatra, Broadway, Harry Connick Jnr tunes, and he even throws in a little Tom Jones when required.
Although his ultimate dream is to sing with Disney’s Liberty Singers in Epcot, for now, he loves his side hustle that has become more than just another job to him.
His wife Paula accompanies him to most of his performances and he is supported by his four kids Ricky, 33, Austin, 26, Darren, 25 and Sarah, 22, who all think their dad is pretty cool.
“My job as a cop can be difficult,” Hunt said. “Sometimes I can be juggling several different cases at once and I am always available to assist the grieving families who want justice for their loved ones.
“Being able to visit seniors and sing for them is the best distraction. It’s a place where I can really be myself, ‘that singing cop’ and for a couple of hours, enjoy making people happy.
“I walk away at the end of a gig feeling totally refreshed and ready to battle the bad guys again. Singing for the seniors has given me another, very positive outlook on life and I’m grateful for the chance to sing for them.”
For more information, email DHunt.Tunes@gmail.com or visit www.DHunt.tunes.com