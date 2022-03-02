What do you really know about President Andrew Jackson, seventh President of the United States? History doesn’t paint a very favorable picture of him when it comes to his stance on “Indian removal” and his part in the deadly “Trail of Tears.”
What you may not know about him is his compassionate side. After the Battle of Tallushatchee in 1811, then-General Andrew Jackson found a dead Creek Indian woman embracing her living infant son. An orphan himself, Jackson later wrote he felt “unusual sympathy” for the child. He took the baby, named Lincoyer, to his family home in Nashville, where he and his wife Rachel adopted, raised, loved and educated him as their own son.
The Jacksons never had children of their own, but gladly opened their home to the children of Rachel’s relatives. In 1809 they adopted a nephew and named him Andrew Jackson, Jr. They also raised other children.
The softer side of Andrew Jackson was his deep feelings for his wife and the children they welcomed in their home. Sadly, their son, Lincoyer, died of tuberculosis in 1828 at the young age of 17.
