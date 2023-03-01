Simply defined, revival is “a returning to a set of priorities and values that have been proven for good.” We often pray for revival for our nation, our church and our family. We need to return to the Bible and to God for help and blessings.
For the past 100 years, our culture and nation have been following an exalted philosophy of human endeavor (humanism) that promised to lead us to peace and prosperity. The “enlightenment” philosophies, or our “world view” was imported to us from Europe.
Evolution became very prominent in education. Experts in government and medicine have told us how to live. Religious leaders have led us away from many of the Biblical standards and norms for daily living. We have found that we are not happy or at peace within our families, communities or the world. We need revival.
“Wilt thou not revive us again: that thy people may rejoice in Thee?” Psalm 85:6
God is always ready to bless us. True revival comes from the heart of man in recognizing that it is God who brings value and direction to our lives. The saying, “you can’t legislate morality” is true.
Morality is taught through the Church and the family. The job of the government is to provide for common defenses and community regulations. In America we have the Constitution to dictate what the government is to do for its citizens. We need to return to the Ten Commandments and Judaeo-Christian values to have lawful and peaceful communities; families that love and respect one another, and kindness in our interaction with our neighbors.
The nation of Israel in the Old Testament is a history of departing and returning to the things of God. One can observe that God will bless us when we obey and follow after Him.
“Shew us thy mercy, O Lord, and grant us thy salvation. I WILL HEAR WHAT GOD THE LORD WILL SPEAK: for He will speak peace unto His people, and to his saints:but let them not turn again to folly. Surely His salvation is nigh unto them that fear Him; that glory may dwell in our land. Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other. Truth shall spring out of the earth; and righteousness shall look down from heaven. Yea, the Lord shall give that which is good; and our land shall wield her increase. Righteousness shall go before him: and shall set us in the way of his steps.” Psalm 85:7-13
The history of revival in America (The Great Awakenings) have followed great troublesome times. We have lived through a pandemic. We are experiencing some financial hardships. We are seeing many conflicts on the world stage. We can get very worried about the future.
However, we know from the Bible that God is in control and He will always take care of us. That is the true revival; when we turn to God for our hope and salvation.
“For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved.” Romans 10:13
When praying for revival, be the one that starts that revival.