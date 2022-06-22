Laziness is insidious. It creeps like a vine around our intentions and chokes the life out of our dreams. Its partner, procrastination, nudges us toward the humdrum, the comfortable, the status quo. As a result, we never grow.
Unless we develop daily habits to break us out of routine laziness. Isn’t it up to us to ensure our dreams aren’t barren and breathe life into them through action?
Proverbs 13:4 The soul of a lazy man desires, and has nothing; But the soul of the diligent shall be made rich.
If the desire is there, why not cultivate it? Why not practice diligence even when it doesn’t feel good?
For the past few months, I’ve been staring at the first two chapters of my latest Young Adult manuscript. It’s the same two chapters my agent is waiting on to see if I course-corrected. The novel needs an overhaul, and the initial pages are crucial to finesse to set the tone for the remainder. Once I do this, the rest will flow—an arduous task for sure. I open my laptop. I read, make notes, consider what voice to use, what lines and dialog to change, what tension to raise, and then I sigh and close out the document altogether. Every. Day.
Until a couple of weeks ago, this was my humdrum routine. At that point, I reminded myself why I was writing this novel.
The power behind my “why” propelled me out of procrastination. I placed the first chapter into another document and told myself it was okay to obliterate it, that this fresh doc was a safe place to fail on my way to success. I could ditch old lines and create fresh ones without messing up the original manuscript that I need for reference.
I believe I came up with something fresh and engaging. Because writing is subjective, I’m not positive it will fly, but I love it more than the original chapter, and my writing partner concurs. That’s all the encouragement I need for now.
Often we need a good “why” to keep going, to stoke the fire of God’s desire in our hearts. He gave us gifts and talents to show Who He is. When we utilize our gift, we bring God glory through Christ Jesus.
1 Peter 4:10-11 God has given each of you a gift from his great variety of spiritual gifts. Use them well to serve one another. Do you have the gift of speaking? Then speak as though God himself were speaking through you. Do you have the gift of helping others? Do it with all the strength and energy that God supplies. Then everything you do will bring glory to God through Jesus Christ.
Here are two scriptures that support my why:
Isaiah 52:7 How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good tidings, who publishes peace, who brings good tidings of good, who publishes salvation, who says to Zion, Your God reigns!
Mark 16:15 And He said to them, Go into all the world and preach and publish openly the good news (the Gospel) to every creature [of the whole human race].
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Discover your “why” by digging into the desire God has fostered in your heart. Is there a “who” behind your why? Record your findings in a notebook.
2. Find scriptures that support your “why” and keep them where you can see them daily.
3. Read books like Stephen Covey’s classic The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People to learn how to engage with your goals.
4. Create a plan of action with all the necessary steps.
Our dreams are worth being realized and worth being excavated from laziness.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.