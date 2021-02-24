Did you know the Florida scrub jay is the only bird native to Florida – and it isn’t found anywhere else in the world?
About the size of a blue jay you’d see in your back yard, the blue and gray Florida scrub jay (Aphelocoma coerulescens) prefers high and dry areas of the state – as do people. This means that development is one reason why the bird is now federally designated as a threatened species. It inhabits areas of sand pine, oak shrubs and scrubby flatwoods, rather than developed areas, as blue jays do.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida scrub jays live in family groups that consist of a breeding pair and young helpers, which are usually the offspring of the pair. They breed from March to June, and nests are built from twigs and palmetto fibers in shrubby oaks. Scrub jays are non-migratory and typically defend the same nesting territory year after year.
The scrub-jay population has declined 90% in the past century (Florida Natural Areas Inventory 2001), as habitat fragmentation causes populations to become smaller and more isolated. Fire suppression, surprisingly, is also an issue, because the habitat becomes too dense and tall to support the species, which needs a habitat consisting of oak shrubs that stay 3 to 6 feet in height, according to FWC.
The bird’s diet includes insects, frogs, toads, lizards, mice, bird eggs, and acorns. Its voice is similar to that of a blue jay, but has a somewhat hoarse or raspy quality to it. It’s always a good day when you see a Florida scrub jay, and there are populations in Lake County – so keep your eyes peeled!