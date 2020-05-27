Missy is a 5-year-old long-hair dachshund-wire terrier mix weighing 24 pounds. This beautiful girl spent her entire life outside on a chain or locked in a crate. But still, she is the sweetest most lovable girl. She has not been child- or cat-tested. Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Missy, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org