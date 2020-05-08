The Village Goldsmith was about to celebrate not only its 26th Anniversary, but also being chosen for the 4th consecutive year
“The Best Jewelry Store in South Lake County”, when along came Covid – 19. Betty, Jose, Matt, Monica and Jim chose to interrupt their on-going services on March 28th, just prior to the March 30th official mandate “requiring all non-essential businesses to close”.
It was and remains their primary concern to protect the well being of their customers, friends and families. Therefore, to keep South Lake County and all above mentioned safe, they have decided to err on the side of caution until Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 9:00 A.M.
Be assured they are as anxious as everyone else to reopen as soon as safely possible.
Any Questions: Please call Jim @ {352} 394-4429