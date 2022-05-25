A fun time for kids and parents with Read to Sydney, Kiwanis Club of Clermont and the Clermont Police Department was had at the Summer Kick-Off, Pop-Up Library, which was held May 14 at the Clermont Police Station.
Young readers had the opportunity to read at their own speed in the company of the therapy dogs. The dogs are trained to provide comfort and patience to all readers but especially to those who have reading difficulties.
A special treat was in store when Sunny the Therapy Dog made his debut with book giveaways, games and reading opportunities with Toby the Therapy Dog looking on.
ABOUT THE POP-UP LIBRARIES
Pop-Up Libraries are a partnership with Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis of Clermont. Free children’s books, games and other giveaways are provided.
Interested in hosting a Pop-Up? Call 407-247-8595 for further information.