“Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about a bad break I got.
Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.
I have been in ballparks for seventeen years and have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans. Look at these grand men. Which of you wouldn’t consider it the highlight of his career just to associate with them for even one day?
Sure I’m lucky.
Who wouldn’t consider it an honor to have known Jacob Ruppert? Also, the builder of baseball’s greatest empire, Ed Barrow? To have spent six years with that wonderful little fellow, Miller Huggins? Then to have spent the next nine years with that outstanding leader, that smart student of psychology, the best manager in baseball today, Joe McCarthy?
Sure I’m lucky.
When the New York Giants, a team you would give your right arm to beat, and vice versa, sends you a gift - that’s something. When everybody down to the groundskeepers and those boys in white coats remember you with trophies -- that’s something.
When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who takes sides with you in squabbles with her own daughter -- that’s something.
When you have a father and a mother who work all their lives so you can have an education and build your body -- it’s a blessing.
When you have a wife who has been a tower of strength and shown more courage than you dreamed existed -- that’s the finest I know.
So, I close in saying that I might have been given a bad break, but I’ve got an awful lot to live for.
Thank you.”
Lou Gehrig, July 4, 1939, in his farewell address to baseball.
Readers, today the Clermont News Leader kicks off a three part series on ALS, written by our correspondent, Sharon Keeble. It’s a first-person account about what it is like for her husband who has ALS, and the impact upon her and their three daughters since he was first diagnosed.
For those of us not in their situation, or in a situation in which a family member is in a compromised physical, mental or emotional condition, read the series, shed tears, and give praise to the Lord above, realizing, “There but for the grace of God, go I.”