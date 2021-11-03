So said Clermont resident Camille Vela, whose professional career consists of her Marilyn Monroe tribute performance persona, as well as cosplaying Wonder Woman.
While the overwhelming majority of milestones are of a positive nature, there has also been the bittersweet; of the latter, though, the sweet outweighs the bitter; as trite as it may be, the bitter is the reason for the sweet.
“I have been a performer all my life,” Vela said. It began when she was a toddler who appeared in TV commercials and print advertisements. As she grew up, she began appearing and acting in many community theater productions.
In fact, Vela said her professional career got its start while she was still in high school. For awhile growing up, she had entertained the possibility of becoming a competitive gymnast. However, when she realized being a gymnast was not for her, she switched gears. That switch proved fortuitous. She was in the right place at the right time.
“When I was 17, I landed the role of Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet,” said Vela. In the audience at one performance was an individual with the major attraction in Orlando. “Disney World literally snatched me.”
As a result, Vela became — as she put it —Snow White, Belle (from “Beauty and the Beast”), Princess Leah (Star Wars), as well as a “few of Tinkerbell’s friends.”
She was with Disney World five years before she believed the time had arrived for her to branch and explore other aspects of life.
With that, she embarked upon a sabbatical from performing and traveled to Canada to do missionary work. While there she met the man who was to become her husband and, ultimately, the father of their son.
At one point, the two of them moved to Mexico, where her husband’s family lived.
“My speaking Spanish greatly improved,” Vela said, and then laughed. They returned to the U.S., and each attended college.
Then tragedy struck. Her husband perished in a vehicular accident. She was pregnant at the time. Her grief and mourning prompted her to return to Mexico, where she stayed with her in-laws the next two years, and where her son was born.
ON BECOMING MARILYN MONROE
Ultimately, Vela returned back home where, in 2019, she answered an audition call for actresses to portray Marilyn Monroe.
“It was a two-part audition process,” she said. Part of it consisted having to do a cold reading monologue — a process in which means not having much time to rehearse the lines — from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” It meant, among other things, doing a vocal impression. “It was a lot of fun to manipulate my voice.” It also entailed doing the mannerisms for which Monroe was known.
The other part of the process was needing to have a facial scan performed, to determine whether Vela’s bone structure was similar to Monroe’s. (She also had to do her own makeup.)
All told, said Vela, it was one week of preparing for audition, another two days for the audition, and then approximately one month before learning whether she was selected, which she was. It was onto rehearsals from that point forward.
“The training process was quite strenuous: one week,” she said. “It was the most intense training I’ve ever done.”
It involved working on her character, as well as learning where to “hit the mark.” (To “hit the mark” in a stage performance, or even in filming” means where an actor has to be at certain points in a production.)
Things went swimmingly well, said Vela, and then it came to a screeching halt because of COVID-19. Like many, she was let go from Universal.
“It’s a great thing that happened,” she said. In fact, it was a blessing. It freed her from the contract, which stipulated certain conditions of employment. “You can’t portray your character outside of the park.”
Now she could — and does — and allows her to chart her own course.
COSPLAYING WONDER WOMAN
Believe it or not, Vela was Linda Lee Danvers (a/k/a Supergirl) long before she began cosplaying Wonder Woman, all of it thanks to her award-winning comic book artist uncle, George Perez. Vela was 18 years old at the time.
“My uncle was the artist of Wonder Woman at a time when no one wanted to touch her,” Vela said. It was her uncle who resurrected the Wonder Woman franchise.
From there, he started taking her to comic book conventions, where she would be dressed as Supergirl and as Supergirl’s alter ego, Danvers (perhaps Hannah Montana drew its inspiration from this?) Not too long after, she then began portraying Wonder Woman.
“It really inspired me,” she said. “I was one of the first cosplayers before it was even called that.”
That was several years ago, where she made her debut as Wonder Woman at a Comicon in Alanta.
WHERE TO FROM HERE
Vela has never entertained trying her hand as an actor in either Broadway or Los Angeles. That is not her goal.
“I want most is to become a drama therapist,” she said. According to the North American Drama Therapy Association, drama therapy is “ … an embodied practice that is active and experiential. This approach can provide the context for participants to tell their stories, set goals and solve problems, express feelings, or achieve catharsis. Through drama, the depth and breadth of inner experience can be actively explored and interpersonal relationship skills can be enhanced ….”
Currently, Vela is putting the finishing touches to a blog that will appear on YouTube called “Wednesdays with Wonder Women.” It will feature women dressed in superhero outfits who will discuss issues relevant to situations women encounter in day-to-day living.
TO BOOK AN APPEARANCE
Camille Vela may be reached at:
Phone: 689-356-7474
Instagram: Ms_Milla_Monroe
Facebook: Milla Monroe Entertainment