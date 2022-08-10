On Aug. 4 and 5, the annual Florida Media Conference, of which the Florida Press Association is part of, was held.
While workshops and seminars proved very informative, without question, the highlight was the awards banquet, which was part of the reason I was there. That’s because in our first year of eligibility, the Clermont News Leader was the winner of seven awards
The Clermont News Leader is in the weekly newspaper category, Division A, with circulations of at least 18,000 and more. We submitted entries in 21 categories, and we dominated those with our seven wins.
While we didn’t capture first place, we did nab four second and three third place finishes; an amazing accomplishment in our first year of eligibility.
The breakdown is as follows:
SECOND PLACE
• Feature story: Profile
• Education news (shared with Sherri Owens, public information officer with Lake County Schools)
• Medical and science reporting
• Photo series in one issue
THIRD PLACE
• Outdoor and recreation (won by correspondent Sherri Finnegan)
• Best headline
• Feature photo
However, the real credit and glory goes to you, our readers who live in Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola, Montverde and Oakland. Without your support and participation, what the Clermont News Leader accomplished would not have been possible.
South Lake County boasts a plethora of events, activities and of people pulling together to make great communities even greater, and you have granted the Clermont News Leader the privilege to tell your stories. We appreciated your sacred trust in us.
Thank you.