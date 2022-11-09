On Aug. 8, 1942, both my father, Lt. Walter A. Hall, Jr., USN, and my father-in-law, Sgt, Murray Kabase, USMC, participated in the opening days of the Battle of Guadalcanal.
The USS Quincy, CA 39, my father’s ship, fired the opening salvo of the invasion, while my father-in-law participated in the capture of Henderson Field, and fought for the next six months before the Marines were relieved.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, 1942, the Quincy and four other heavy cruisers, the USS Astoria, USS Vincennes, and the Austrian Heavy Cruiser Canberra, were surprised by a Japanese Task Force, which attacked at point blank range. All four heavy cruisers were lost with the Quincy being the first one sunk.
There was only 37 minutes of actual combat, but it claimed 1000 lives and 700 wounded on the Allied side.
My father was severely wounded and initially went down with the ship, but not before trying to save the life of his critically wounded corpsman, Paul W. Scott, who perished in the attempt.
He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism and the Purple Heart.
Lt. Hall served the remainder of World War Two and was medically retired due to war wounds, rising to the rank of Captain.
My father-in-law continued to serve through the remainder of WWII, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars before retiring as a Sergeant Major.