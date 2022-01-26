JANUARY 28, 1986
At 11:38 a.m. EST, the space shuttle Challenger lifted off from Cape Canaveral.
On board, 37-year-old high school teacher Christa McAuliffe is on her way to becoming the first U.S. civilian to travel into space.
Challenger‘s launch was repeatedly delayed because of weather and technical problems but finally lifted off.
Seventy-three seconds after lift off, hundreds on the ground, including the astronauts’ families, stared in disbelief as the shuttle broke up in a forking plume of smoke and fire. Millions more watched the agonizing tragedy unfold on live television. There were no survivors.
Later that day, President Ronald Reagan addressed a nation in mourning. In his speech he said,
“We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and ‘slipped the surly bonds of earth’ to ‘touch the face of God. ‘”
