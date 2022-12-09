And that number is 30 … as in 30 gift wrapped boxes that will be hidden throughout downtown Clermont starting Dec. 17.
It’s a gift in the form of a scavenger hunt from Clermont Jewelers, and a way to say thank you.
“We like to give back to the community for the support we’ve received over the years,” said Dalida Diyaljee who, with her husband Wayne, own Clermont Jewelers, located at 1670 County Road 50. “Plus it’s Christmas.”
What better way to celebrate the holiday.
According to Dalida, this giveaway draws its inspiration from an activity she and her husband do with and for their children during Easter, when they hide gifts for the children to find, a la an Easter egg hunt.
For this event, the 30 boxes, gift wrapped in red, will each contain a number, telling the bearer what gift they will receive when they come into Clermont Jewelers to collect their prize, and what prizes these will be.
Dalida displayed several examples, such as a pair of ruby earrings surrounded by a circle of diamond clusters, and in another example, a pair of dangling pearl earrings.
So, come Saturday, Dec. 17, be on the lookout for small gift boxes wrapped in red.