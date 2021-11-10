Dear Champions,
I would like to begin by sharing big news for the residents of this great city. With the community’s help voting, we were able to win the 2021 Perk Your Park Contest, resulting in a grant of $90,000. This grant will allow us to make improvements to Clermont’s Arts and Recreation Center, to include a community garden; nature play space; a covered seating area; and other ways the Clermont community can connect with the outdoors. Thank you to those who were part of our success. We look forward to seeing this project take shape with the new additions.
A special thank you goes to all those who joined me for Lunch with the Mayor at Just Love Cafe. As your Mayor, I enjoy being able to spend time with you and talk about what is going on in Clermont. I am looking forward to our next luncheon.
The Clermont Police Department was host to the Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law Enforcement, members of Clermont, and surrounding communities walked or ran through our great city and passed the torch, representing its flame of hope. The annual event aims promote awareness of Special Olympics’ year-round sports, health programs, and to inspire inclusion for people of all abilities. I am proud to say that Clermont will be one of the many venues to host the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games!.
The Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new Hiawatha educational program taking place 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4. Join us for our free program learning about astronomy. We offer numerous education programs at this park location throughout the year.
We are also very excited to announce a brand new Esports program. Clermont has collaborated with a company to facilitate Esports video games playing against local and statewide gamers. We are starting registration for our six-week long winter league of Esports with games such as Madden, Mario Kart, Rocket League, and more. We are offering youth, teen, and adult categories in the winter league. Check out our city’s Facebook page for frequent updates regarding these and other new upcoming programs.
I was pleased to attend the VFW Post No. 5277 dedication on Oct. 20. I spoke and read the proclamation in observance of the National Park Service officially listing this location on the National Register of Historic places. In attendance with me was Council member Michele Pines, Fire Chief David Ezell, and Quartermaster Bob Farrell, along with an enthusiastic group to witness and unveil the new plaque and special ceremony.
I would also like to congratulate the participants of the Great Floridian Triathlon that took place Oct. 23. This was the 31st annual Great Floridian Triathlon and an important event for the community. Sommer sports is a community partner with us, and we were glad the event was held successfully. Congratulations champions!
Check out the city’s calendar at www.ClermontFL.gov/calendar for more fun events and programs like Sommer Sports’ races, and the city’s Virtual Bingo.
Until Next Time.