While our community continues to navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak together, it’s important not to forget about another challenging time that’s just around the corner: hurricane season. Having a plan in place can help ease the stress of unpredictable circumstances, and Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) is by your side to help ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, and now is the time to make sure you are ready to weather the storm. Preparation is particularly important this year, as forecast predictions point to an above-average season, with 16 named storms and eight hurricanes, four of which are expected to be categorized as “major.”
Regardless of size, thunderstorms, tropical storms, tornadoes, and hurricanes can cause electric power outages that last anywhere from a few minutes, hours to weeks, even when a community isn’t in the eye of the storm. However, LANGD customers can rest easy, knowing that they’ll be covered in the case of a power outage with the direct use of a reliable, resilient and convenient energy source.
With an underground distribution system, natural gas is an energy resource you can rely on 24/7, even during the most severe weather conditions. This is just one reason why so many essential services – such as hospitals, nursing homes and police and fire stations – rely on natural gas to keep their water hot, cook meals and emergency generators running. Natural gas is also cost-friendly, with homeowners saving up to 30% on utility bills each month after converting from electric to natural gas appliances.
Although hurricane season is quickly approaching, it may seem easier to focus on planning “later.” But taking a few simple steps now is guaranteed save you time and stress in the long run. Fortunately, there are great resources, like FloridaDisaster.org, available to help ensure you’ve crossed off everything on your comprehensive hurricane-prep checklist.
This year, we encourage you to consider moving “making the switch to natural gas” to the top of that checklist. Major storms are no match for natural gas appliances, and here are just a few of the reasons why it’s the right choice to help you safely ride out any storm:
Natural Gas Generators …
• Automatically switch on in 30-60 seconds when there is a loss of electricity.
• Operate even if electricity is out, with no need to refuel.
Natural Gas Water Heaters …
• Have twice the capacity and half the recovery time of electric models.
• Have lower maintenance requirements and longer life cycles than electric models.
Natural Gas Ranges …
• Allow stovetops and ovens to operate during power outages.
• Allow burners to be lit with a match or portable igniter.
Natural Gas Grills …
• Continue operating during power outages.
• Allow you to prepare hot, fresh meals, no matter the weather.
Natural Gas Lights …
• Provide comfort and security during the night, without the worry of using up all your batteries or risking danger of traditional candles.
To learn more about how you can ease the stress of hurricane season and turn to natural gas to fuel your home, visit www.langd.org, call the LANGD marketing team at (407) 656-2734, ext. 307 or email marketing@langd.org