It’s almost time to say goodbye to the Pearsons as This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed the air date for the show’s highly-anticipated series finale.
Speaking at NBC‘s Scripted Press Day on February 11, Fogelman announced that the Season 6 (and series) finale will air on May 24, 2022, which means there will be no more hiatuses between now and the show’s conclusion once the series resumes next Tuesday (Feb 22). The final season premiered on January 4, 2022.
Fogelman was joined by This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore,
Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jon Huertas at the recent press event. “It’s gonna deliver. It’s truly, truly going to deliver,” assured Ventimiglia when
talking about the upcoming finale. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman described the
final season as “the most ambitious” ever and perhaps the most “emotional” as well. “I’m hesitant to say [that Season 6 is] more emotional, because then there’s 9,000 things about how much people cry,” he said. “But as the season builds and builds, and as you feel it come to an end, I think you’re going to feel the weight of that emotion as well.”
However, despite the ambition of the season, Fogelman has hinted that the finale itself will be a more simple affair. “I do think after a lot of ambition in the season, I think it will feel really simple,” he said of the finale.
“I don’t like to think about it too much because I don’t want to deal with it until I’ve actually written it, and I haven’t written it yet. But yeah, I feel like we have the right ending.”
Season 6 is currently on hiatus due to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, but will return on February 22.