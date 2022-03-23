This Is Us is approaching its end at NBC as the sixth and final season races towards its closing episode and already there aren’t enough tissues to cover our wave of incoming tears.
Thankfully, many of the show’s stars already have their next projects lined up ranging from television to music engagements. Whether you can’t let go of the Big 3 or are dying to see where the Pearson parents head next, we’re breaking down what’s next for the critically acclaimed cast.
This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC
Sterling K. Brown
The Emmy-winning actor who plays Randall Pearson on the family drama already has his next TV gig sorted out as he’ll star in Hulu’s adaptation of Washington Black, based on Esi Edugyan’s bestselling novel. The series tells the story of an 11-year-old who lives on a sugar plantation in 19th-century Barbados and when death upends his life, George Washington “Wash” Black flees on an adventure. Brown will play Medwin Harris, a worldly Black refugee in who is the de facto Mayor of Black Halifax in Nova Scotia.
Justin Hartley
Brown’s onscreen brother, Justin Hartley is currently attached to the CBS pilot order of The Never Game, a potential series based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel of the same title. Along with starring in the show, Hartley unites with This Is Us creative Ken Olin, the latter of which serves as executive producer and director on the pilot. Hartley is linked to the role of Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker.”
Mandy Moore
While Mandy Moore has shown off her stellar acting chops as Rebecca Pearson, the star is getting more in tune with her musical side as she prepares to release her latest album In Real Life on May 13. In conjunction with the release, Moore will set out on a tour that is currently set to run around the United States this summer.
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia may portray lovable dad Jack Pearson on This Is Us, but he’s setting his sights on a con-artist role in his potential next gig. According to Deadline, the actor is attached to star in and executive produce The Company You Keep, an ABC pilot order based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens. The show would see Ventimiglia step into the role of Charlie, a con man who becomes entangled with an undercover CIA officer named Emma.
Chris Sullivan
Chris Sullivan could join Ventimiglia at ABC as he recently signed onto a single-camera comedy pilot, The Son in Law. According to Deadline, the pilot would follow Sullivan’s character Jake, a divorced father to a 21-year-old daughter, who never thought he’d love again until meeting Asha. Jake must win over Asha’s wealthy family.