Hi, friends,
My name is Jack Frost and I am a 2-year-old, 46 pound, Bluetick hound blend. I am such a friendly guy and I love to play with everyone.
I hope you have some toys that we can play with together, as that is my favorite thing to do.
I am very vocal and have lots to say, so, maybe we can have a chat?
As I am a hound, I love to sniff everything around me and would like a yard where I can run and play and experience the world.
My friends here just love me, but I am ready for a family of my own. Is that you?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at: https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org