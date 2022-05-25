Without question, having both served in the U.S. Army — one as a member of the Florida National Guard, and the other as an active duty soldier who served two tours in Iraq over the course of three years — honoring those who gave their all in combat, as well as paying tribute to those alive today who served, is not just an obligation, but an honor; one in which Ken Sponder and Ryan Shumbera are humbly blessed in doing their part.
“We want to do a big thank you to the community,” said Sponder; he is the owner of the Steak ‘n’ Shake located on State Road 50 in Clermont.
“We want to give thanks to those who served and died,” said Shumbera, who added that both he and Sponder also want to honor those who are still living.
To honor the fallen, as well as those Missing in Action/Prisoner of War (MIA/POW), a Missing Man table will be assembled inside the restaurant.
For today’s veterans, it’s a special treat.
“Anyone who shows military ID gets a free small shake,” said Sponder. However, if someone claims to be a veteran but cannot prove it, that treat will still be honored. “I don’t always carry my military ID on me. Besides, let’s say that out of 2,000 people two people are dishonest, it’s a small price to pay.”
For Shumbera, who is the general manager, while he never personally knew anyone who also served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom that may have laid down his or her life, he, himself was shot at.
The closest he ever was in peril, he said is when hisunit was partnered with a U.S. Marine Corp unit. While his unit suffered little, the USMC unit lost nearly a quarter of its troops.
MISSING MAN TABLE
Each item on the Missing Man Table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home. The ceremony symbolizes that they are with us, here in spirit. All Americans should never forget the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call to serve and fought for our freedom with honor.
The symbolism of the Missing Man Table: The table is round, to show our everlasting concern for our missing men.
• The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.
• The single red rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers.
• The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.
• A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate; captured and missing in a foreign land.
• A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.
• The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead.
• The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.
• The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.
• The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.
(Source: warmemorialcenter.org)