This week, we take a look at some uniquely American people and events.
On Aug. 8, 1974, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, becomes the first President in history to resign from office. Minutes later, Vice President Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as the 38th President. President Ford was the first U.S. President to hold that office through appointment rather than election. Did you know President Ford received offers to play professional football for the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions? However, he turned them down to pursue a law degree at Yale University and remained a lifelong fan of football. During his short time as president, there were two unsuccessful assassination attempts on his life. He was also a great admirer of President Abraham Lincoln.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), the 32nd President, suffered from the first signs of polio while on vacation on Aug. 10, 1921. In later life, he set up the March of Dimes Foundation to search for a cure. It would be 30 years in the making, but a vaccine was developed that would help eradicate the disease. When he took office, in 1932, the country was in the midst of the Great Depression. On Aug. 14, 1935, he signed the Social Security Act into law, which guaranteed an income to retirees. Although initially created to battle unemployment, it now functions primarily as a safety net for retirees and those who are disabled.
There are many categories of history. One of those is the history of discovery. On Aug. 12, 1990, the 65-million-year-old skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex was discovered by fossil hunter Susan Hendrickson in Faith, South Dakota. The skeleton was later named “Sue.” The bones were remarkably well preserved, which allowed scientists to learn many things about her life. She was the first T-Rex found with a wishbone, which provided scientists with a theory that today’s birds are a type of living dinosaur. If you are interested in learning more about Sue, she is currently on display at the Field Museum in Chicago.
On Aug. 13, 1995, New York Yankees baseball legend Mickey Mantle died from liver cancer. He played his entire career with the New York Yankees. In his 16 seasons with them, he won two consecutive MVP (most valuable player) awards, hit 536 home runs. In 1956, Mantle won the Triple Crown with a batting average of .353, 52 home runs and 130 RBIs (Runs Batted In). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.
