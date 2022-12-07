The City of Clermont welcomed Christmas and the year-end holiday season with its biggest and most successful parade to date. With almost 50 different floats, dancers, marching bands, schools, musicians, churches and performers this year, they enthusiastically entertained families with grandparents and children.
The Clermont Police and Fire departments led the way with a marching color guard, a motorcycle and boat with Police Chief Charles Broadway, Fire Chief David Ezell and their teams. The fire department had several large fire trucks with lights flashing, sirens blazing and free toys being tossed out to the children along the parade path.
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and many Clermont City Council dignitaries waved to the crowds, as did Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks, Florida State Representative Taylor Yarkosky, Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, and members of the Lake County Sheriff’s departments. Miss Lake County, Hailey Bladek, waved to the crowds from a beautiful antique red pickup truck.
A special attraction was a contingency of Star Wars characters personally sharing high-fives with children on the parade route.
The East Ridge Middle and High Schools, as well as Lake Pointe Academy Blue Jays Band and the Lake Minneola High School Marching Bands, played cheerful Christmas music as they paraded through downtown.
Others included the Pine Ridge Elementary Bearettes Cheerleaders, Wesley Christian Academy, Clermont Academy of Dance, Not Just Dance, Full Force Dance Academy, Relevé School of Dance and the Shooting Stars School of Performing Arts each had wonderfully entertaining presentations.
Also taking part in the parade and festivities included The American Legion, The Caribbean American Association of Lake County, Lincoln Park Rams, Lake County Fair, American Legion Post 55, Girl Scouts of Lake County, South Lake Elks Lodge, South Lake Little League, South Lake Animal League, Find, Feed & Restore and the 501st Legion.
Dreamcatchers Horse Ranch had large horses and small ponies for the children to enjoy. The Mister Softee truck team handed out free ice creams for children along the parade route. Many of the floats shared candy canes, Christmas candy and small toys.
But of course the star of the parade was none other than Santa Claus, who was accompanied by Mrs. Claus, waving everyone a Merry Christmas in their sleigh, which capped the end of the parade. The Claus’s were able to attend thanks to the Clermont Kiwanis Club..
“This big Clermont Christmas Parade was absolutely amazing! I love Clermont,” said an enthused Mayor Tim Murry. “This Christmas Parade and our Light Up Clermont event were very well attended by so many people who are just as proud of Clermont as my wife and me. Thank you to everyone who participated and celebrated with us.”