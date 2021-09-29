Despite a bolt of lightning and a tremendously loud clap of thunder approximately two hours into the eight-hour long Sips ‘n’ Salsa festival held Sept. 18 at Waterfront Park in Clermont, people turned out and stayed, enjoying offerings from a variety of food trucks, events such as chihuahua races, activities for children, and Latin music pulsating from Highlander building and pavilion, where various musicians performed.

