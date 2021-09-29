Despite a bolt of lightning and a tremendously loud clap of thunder approximately two hours into the eight-hour long Sips ‘n’ Salsa festival held Sept. 18 at Waterfront Park in Clermont, people turned out and stayed, enjoying offerings from a variety of food trucks, events such as chihuahua races, activities for children, and Latin music pulsating from Highlander building and pavilion, where various musicians performed.
Threat of rain doesn’t dampen Sips ‘n’ Salsa
- By STEVE STEINER ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com
