Dear Karen,
After weighing the options, my husband and I agreed that the best solution for my mother’s care needs would be for her to move in with us. They are quite compatible and we had plenty of room. We hadn’t planned on the energy, time and care required for an aging parent with early-stage dementia. But more importantly, we weren’t prepared for the strain this new living arrangement would put on our marriage. I’ll be the first to admit that there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to give my best to both of them. Can you shed any light on this subject?
Dear Reader,
Maintaining marital bliss has been a difficult task since Adam and Eve, but as you pointed out, when a duet becomes a trio, many unforeseen circumstances can arise.
My first suggestion is to carefully consider and develop a “MY LIFE” list. This should include relationships with God, spouse, parent and others, as well as lifestyle activities and private time. Your schedule may require limiting your involvement in some areas but don’t entirely give up on anything that gives you meaning and purpose. You won’t ever find time for anything; if you want time, you must make it.
Last year during COVID-19, I was exactly in your shoes. These are some things that helped my marriage stay healthy.
Ask for help: My husband read the paper and I was in the kitchen crying because he wasn’t helping me. I finally screamed with exasperation, “Why don’t you help me?” He calmly said, “Honey, just ask me whenever you need help, and I will.” This was a game-changer for me, knowing I had a tag-team partner who was just a reach away. He also agreed to take on specific responsibilities that freed up my time.
Asking others for help is crucial, as well. Family, friends, neighbors, support groups or hired outside help for a few hours can make a huge difference in the partner you bring to your marriage. Adult daycare is another option.
Keep your love alive: Relief time should be used to leave the house and share special moments together. I also learned to ask for hugs, a therapy that instantly allowed me to regroup and refresh. Encouragement and appreciation can be a gigantic boost for weary caregivers and their spouses. Write short love notes to each other regularly.
Put a meeting time on the calendar to openly discuss problems and solutions with your spouse. Listening is imperative, so plan to come with two ears and one mouth.
Self-care is important for every spouse and every caregiver. Honor each other’s alone time and find ways to stay healthy.
