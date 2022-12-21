(Editor’s note: While there are a number of thrift stores and pawn shops in South Lake County, for the sake of brevity, only three below are cited. Please check into others throughout the county.)
Christmas shoppers in South Lake looking for bargain gifts to beat inflation are keeping local thrift stores and pawn shops extra busy in the run-up to the big day.
Staff at New Beginnings Thrift Store in Clermont, said that as soon as they put festive decorations, electronics and donated new stock on the shelves, they’re sold out and they have to restock.
It’s the same story at The Central Florida Hope Center, also in Clermont, where everyday customers scoop-up bargains, attracted by super low prices and promotions aimed to beat this year’s festive money squeeze.
Lisa Stewart, store manager at New Beginnings, said that sales have dramatically increased this year and people are buying everything, from furniture, home décor, clothes and Christmas items. “We have sold so much donated seasonal items,” said Stewart. “To date, we have sold more than 50 artificial Christmas trees. As soon as they are put out on the shelves with decorations, they are gone almost immediately. It’s very exciting.”
She added that customers are also buying a lot of electronics as gifts, plus the fact New Beginnings frequently receives donations of brand-new items, which also sell out fast since these are much cheaper than in the big stores.
“I’d say we have done double the amount of business this Christmas than last year,” she said. “People who are hurting for money this year because of inflation and other reasons love a good bargain and shopping with us makes their budgets go so much further.”
Brenda Blevins, Development Director at The Central Florida Hope Center, also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, said the thrift store, which helps finance other services such as free counseling and meal services, has seen a lot of extra customers in recent weeks.
“We have been blessed with donations of new items from Amazon and they go very quickly,” said Blevins. “We have also been selling a lot of tables and chairs where people are needing to upgrade what they have but maybe can’t afford new.
Biggest sellers at the Hope Center, she said, have been Christmas decorations set up on tables, as well as Christmas trees.
“We set our tables up so that people can see what the candles, plates, glasses, ornaments would look like in their own homes, and it works,” she said. “We have people from all walks of life who shop in here, from the well off to young families and the homeless.
As a further incentive, Blevins said that it holds promotions every day that reduce already low prices on certain items, so people are getting high quality for a fraction of the price.
Lucy Alapont, from Clermont, is a regular shopper and a volunteer at The Central Florida Hope Center.
“I’ve bought so much from Hope,” Alapont said. “With inflation as high as it is and with Christmas coming, it’s really helped me and lots of other shoppers’ budgets to make our money work harder.”
Thrift stores such as Hope Center are, no pun intended, an absolute Godsend to the community, particularly at times like this when so many people are hurting for money.
ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE
With inflation so high and the fact that wages haven’t increased to compensate, pawn shops are a solution to make sure families still have a Christmas.
Thanks to huge discounts on jewelry, laptops and electronics, A Pawn USA LLC is having one of its busiest Christmas seasons on record.
However, while a lot of people are snapping-up electronic bargains and jewelry, the majority of people who walk in are looking to pawn their own items to get money to buy Christmas gifts for their families.
“It’s a sad fact that with the prices of groceries and housing going up so much this year, people just can’t afford to buy like they have in previous years,” said General Manager Nancy Parker. “A lot of people come to us with their power tools, gaming systems, firearms and jewelry that they pawn for money.
Sometimes they will shop with us, other times they go elsewhere and for some, it’s the only way that they can afford Christmas.”
LOCATIONS
New Beginnings Thrift Store
415 Citrus Tower Blvd.
Phone: 352-241-8500
During Christmas week, the store will be hosting many promotions and will be open most days from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., until Dec. 22.
Hope Center
12629 U.S. 27
352-227-2250
Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.,
Monday to Saturday.
A Pawn USA LLC
811 State Road 50
352-242-2240
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.