Thrive Clermont is celebrating five years of teen programming in South Lake County with an April 11 community event.
In March 2016 while sitting at her dining room table, Sheri Lewin and a few dedicated community members began Thrive Clermont with a mission of “empowering teens to succeed.”
The organization’s first event for area teens was held that October. Thrive Clermont’s 2016 Teen Summit, a personal development conference just for teens, had an attendance of 75 students and featured culinary, career and personal finance breakouts, and motivational speakers.
Since that first event, Thrive Clermont has served over 1,600 local students by providing in person and online events in career readiness and personal finance, as well as the popular Summer PopUps series, which offers dozens of fun, skill-building activities for teens each June.
April 11, Thrive Clermont will celebrate five years with an open community event and fundraiser called Thrive is Five! The free event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waterfront Pavilion in Clermont. The event will feature local food and retail vendors, kids activities and live local entertainment.
“We are excited to bring the South Lake community together to celebrate our fifth birthday with us”, says Lewin. “There will be a wide variety of elements at the event, and our planning committee has worked closely with the city of Clermont to organize a fun, outdoor event on April 11 under COVID guidelines.”
Entertainment on the Highlander Pavilion Stage includes Not Just Dance, Caponi Cannoli’s, East Ridge High School Dance Team, Jazz Ambassadors, The January Band, East Ridge High School Rhythm of the Knights, Caponi Sings Sinatra, East Ridge High School Musical Theatre.
A virtual silent auction is open. Visit www.32auctions.com/thriveisfive to see what’s open for bids.
More event details can be found at www.thriveclermont.org/thriveisfive.