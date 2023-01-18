Thrive Clermont currently has applications open for the spring Teen Advisory Council (TAC). However, teens interested in the program must act now, as applications will close Jan. 31, and Thrive Clermont will only be accepting 20 students per semester.
What is TAC?
TAC is the leadership development program where students have the opportunity to work with professional mentors to design and execute our year-round programs for the teen community.
TAC Teams
There are weekly Zoom meetings for each team and one month in person meeting. Each TAC member will choose to serve on one or more teams:
Website/App Development Team – Students help design and develop Thrive’s new custom website. Led by a software engineer, students will be mentored through the process. Skills gained: group brainstorming, developing strategic processes, analysis, SEO, and coding.
Video Team – Students will participate in the production of TAC Talk – Teens Advancing Conversation. TAC talk is a new YouTube series/podcast. Mentored by a professional videographer, students will have the opportunity to work as an interview host, serve on the filming crew, or support post-production editing for 9 episodes per semester. Skills gained: teamwork, scriptwriting, interviewing, filming, editing, music, video production.
Social Media Team – Students will support the design and execution of Thrive’s social media campaigns. Mentored by a PR/Marketing professional, students work in Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook to engage with the community. Skills gained: group brainstorming, strategic process development, graphic development, copywriting, time management, data analysis, and safe online engagement.
Event Planning Team – Students will shadow adult volunteers on all aspects of Thrive’s Adulting Workshops, Summer PopUps, and GiveBack Days. Students learn about and support the many tasks required to implement the dynamic programs that Thrive offers. Skills gained: teamwork, creative problem solving, multitasking, budgeting, establishing SOPs and FAQs, written and oral communication.
Community Outreach (All members, optional) – TAC members gain public speaking experience by presenting Thrive’s programs to local groups such as the Kiwanis Clubs, Chamber of Commerce, local city councils, and other community groups. Thrive TAC members also volunteer in the Thrive booth at Community Events in South Lake County.
Students ages 13-18 can apply online and schedule their interview through Jan. 31 at: www.thriveclermont.org/tac
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Email Keisha Cornelius at: connect@thriveclermont.org
Keisha Cornelius is the outreach coordinator for Thrive Clermont. She can be reached at 352-394-1125.