Thrive Clermont is celebrating five years of teen programming in South Lake County with an open community event and fundraiser on April 11 at Waterfront Park.
The free event will run noon to 5 p.m. and feature food trucks, a silent auction, kids’ activities, live local performances and retail vendors.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake donated $500 to Thrive Clermont to help the organization fund its celebration, and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake and other organizations will have representatives at the event sharing information about their groups.
For more information on Thrive Clermont and its mission to empower teens to succeed, visit its Facebook page.