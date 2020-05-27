In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thrive Clermont Summer PopUps program will be a little different this year. In an effort to keep everyone safe and still proceed with the teen program, Thrive Clermont will host the June Summer PopUps through Zoom.
Summer PopUps allows teens ages 13–18 to dive into a topic of interest and try something new. Teens select from a wide variety of activities to help them develop new skills and hear first-hand from local leaders who will instruct the workshops. This year’s virtual popups will include a NASA-themed workshop from a credited NASA Solar Ambassador, creative writing sessions to help students prepare for their college essays, hair styling tips, kickboxing, the theory of photography and public speaking. Last, but certainly not least, the virtual pop ups series in June will conclude with some of Clermont’s local celebrities in a podcasting 101 session. In this workshop, students will hear from Lake Rising’s very own Larry King and Rocky DeStafano as they discuss social media tips, how to best conduct a podcast and the backstory of how Lake Rising got its start in Lake County.
To learn more about the Summer PopUps program, visit Thrive Clermont’s social media channels at
https://www.facebook.com/thriveclermont and
https://www.instagram.com/thriveclermont.
Thrive Clermont is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2015 to provide teens organized programs that offer skill building, socialization and mentoring opportunities for healthy youth development.