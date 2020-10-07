High school students in Lake County can increase their financial IQ and learn about a variety of careers from local community members by attending Thrive Clermont’s Adulting Series workshops, which begin online Oct. 19.
The workshops are designed to positively impact students by increasing life skills, providing critical knowledge for career readiness and offering an interactive learning environment with real world professionals. Four workshops will be offered:
• Oct. 19: Personal Finance – Students will learn the basics of budgeting, what a credit score is and why is it important.
• Oct. 26: Entrepreneurship – Local entrepreneurs share their stories and lessons learned. Small breakouts allow for further discussion and Q&A.
• Nov. 2: Careers in Real Estate – Students receive information about six different careers paths from local professionals in the industry.
• Nov. 9: Careers in Health and Wellness – Students learn about a variety of careers with varying education requirements from local professionals and practitioners.
All workshops run 6–7:30 p.m. and include Q&A sessions. Any student ages 13-18 may attend. Adulting Series details and registration information are posted on the Thrive Clermont Facebook page.
Last year, 105 students participated in the program, which was held on the campus of Lake Sumter Community College.
“In light of the challenges 2020 has brought for many families, Thrive Clermont will be offering up to 90 student scholarships to cover the 2020 Adulting Series program fee,” said executive director Sheri Lewin. “The feedback from previous student attendees was excellent. We want to expand the opportunity, especially now, for even more teens to participate. So, we have decided to waive the workshop fee for students this year. Community members who wish to support our program are welcome to donate any amount through our website, or just give us a call.”
Thrive Clermont is a nonprofit, charitable youth organization whose mission is empowering teens to succeed and offers programming year-round to students ages 13-18.