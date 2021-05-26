Thrive Clermont, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to teen empowerment, is hosting the Summer PopUps series in June. For the fifth year in a row, area teens will have opportunity to enjoy fun skill-building activities in and around downtown Clermont and Lake David Park in Groveland, as well as virtually via Zoom. Summer PopUps are open to local area teens ages 13–18, and students can select one activity per evening. Options include cake decorating, photography, intro to improv acting, spice blending, public speaking, arts and crafts, song writing and more. The Clermont Police Department and Groveland Fire Department will also be hosting activities. In-person events are June 8 in downtown Clermont and June 15 at Lake David Park in Groveland. both programs run 6–8:30 p.m. and cost $10 each. Virtual programs on June 22 and June 29 will run 6–7:30 p.m. and cost $5 each. For registration and more information, visit www.thriveclermont.org/summer-popups. Scholarships are available.
Thrive Clermont Summer PopUps are made possible by Duke Energy; City of Groveland; South Lake Hospital; Crawford, Modica and Holt; and dozens of community members who have volunteered their time as instructors.