After her beloved father Richard passed away from cancer, Dianne Garvis was so overcome with grief, she struggled every day to come to terms with her great loss.
She was “Daddy’s Girl,” always had been, so losing her dad in 2015 was the hardest thing that she had ever had to cope with.
Yet out of a deep sadness and despair, came the idea that has blossomed into an international mission, to put smiles on the faces of sick children and deserving seniors.
Tiaras of Hope delivers beautiful tiaras to kids and adults so that they feel special and they know that they are loved and cared about particularly during the difficult times in their lives.
It’s an act of love every time a tiara is handed out.
“The look on the recipient’s face is worth so much,” said Garvis. “It means for that one day, they feel hope, happiness and love in the bleakest of situations that they are facing or living through.”
She added that everyone deserves and should get their Cinderella moment, something Garvis keenly understands.
“I went through so many emotions when my dad died. I just wanted someone to tell me I was going to get through the hurt and the pain and to give me the hope that life can get better,” she said.
WHY TIARAS
Garvis is no stranger to tiaras herself. A 1984 article in the News Leader reported she was selected Miss Montverde in a competition that would ultimately choose Miss Florida, who would ultimately go on to compete in the ‘America’s Miss World’ competition in Nashville.
Although only 24 years-old and facing many competitors, she was crowned America’s Miss World 1984.
“It was cool competing in Nashville,” she said. “Here I was, a small-town girl from Montverde competing amongst seasoned pageant girls, and I won.
It was an experience she has never forgotten. As a result, she was fortunate to work her way through different jobs at Disney World. She said she felt blessed having had such an amazing experience.
She went on to win yet another tiara. Chosen as Mrs. Central Florida, Garvis represented the state at a 2016 national pageant, where she was crowned Mrs. Elite American Dream.
FROM TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH
Her biggest supporters were always her parents, Richard and Carmelita and later, her husband John and their two children, Sarah and Greg.
Her family lived next door to her parents. One day, in 2012, her father tore his rotator cuff and was taken to hospital. Routine blood work revealed a troublesome result.
“Dad was found to be severely anemic which is not a good sign in men, apparently,” she said. “The doctor told us that he had Stage 4 colon cancer.
The families were in shock and disbelief. Her father looked well. In fact, he had just finished building his granddaughter a wooden dolls house and he felt great, so how could his body have been hiding such a terrible secret?
“The shock was terrible, but Dad vowed to fight his cancer. He took a chemotherapy pill every day and we were with him every step of the journey,” she said.
Sadly, her dad died in 2015 after catching MRSA in hospital. Garvais tried staying strong, for her mom Carmelita, but it wasn’t easy.
“My grief was overwhelming,” said Garvis. “The world was carrying on and yet I could barely function because I had lost my dad.”
In the midst of her despair and sadness, she said God spoke to her one evening. She was reminded of the scripture Isaiah 61:3, which states God will trade one’s ashes for a crown of beauty.
“That scripture tells us that even though we are shattered now, God will pick up the pieces and make us stronger and more beautiful than we were before,” she said. “It set the seed in my mind for Tiaras of Hope.”
With that, she bought 25 tiaras and presented them to children at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee. Later, she held coronations for patients at hospitals, including St Jude’s Hospital, in Memphis; seniors in nursing homes; and patients at Cornerstone Hospice in Clermont.
After her mom passed away from cancer in November 2018, just nine days after diagnosis, Garvis’s recovery from another deep loss was fueled by her passion for Tiaras of Hope.
To date, she has crowned more than 4,000 people and she now has ambassadors in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom who, after training, carry out coronations in hospitals and care homes where they live.
“We truly just want to share a special moment with people who need it the most,” she said. “The reactions we get make it all so worthwhile.
She recounted a particular incident.
“I remember once I crowned 100 people in one assisted living home in Tennessee. There was a 100 years-old lady who told me that she had never felt like a princess before that day. Her words brought such joy to my heart,” she said. “There was another lady who had lost her legs years before. She told me that had always wanted to walk a pageant, but she couldn’t, yet there she was, with her own tiara, being honored. I cried when she told me that.”
At its most recent gala, held this past Oct. 23 at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, Tiaras of Hope crowned three new ambassadors from Florida and Kentucky. Also, Minneola-based Building Blocks Ministries was honored.
Lora Whetro, who was crowned a Tiaras of Hope ambassador in December 2021 after her mom Paula became friends with Garvais, was in attendance.
“It was a wonderful event that honored both Tiaras of Hope and my mom’s Building Blocks Ministries and I was so happy to be there,” Whetro said.
ABOUT TIARAS OF HOPE
Tiaras of Hope is not a charity. Ambassadors buy their own crowns and arrange visits themselves and attend a yearly gala to thank them for their work.
Anyone who wants to become an ambassador, please reach out via either email at: info@tiarasofhope.org or via her Facebook page: Tiaras of Hope
“We have enough recipients to crown people 365 days a year, so we need an ambassador army,” said Garvis. “If anyone wants to join us, please get in touch.”