Clermont jeweler Ravi Ramchand has designed a beautiful Tiaras of Hope pendant to raise money for Building Blocks Ministries.
Ramchand, who owns Golden Touch Enterprises USA Inc., is a fourth-generation jeweler who specializes in creating beautiful, custom ordered works of art for his customers.
He first heard about Tiaras of Hope when its founder, Dianne Garvis, asked him to shape some of her mother’s jewelry into pieces that she could wear herself.
“I met Dianne when she came into my shop after her mother Carmelita passed away in November 2018,” said Ramchand. “She told me about her wonderful mom and how she inspired her mission with Tiaras of Hope.
He found her story beautiful and that has led to friendship. It also led to inspiration.
“She came to me with an idea for a necklace to raise money for local charity Building Blocks Ministries, who Tiaras of Hope supports, and she asked me to design it. I immediately said that I would,” he said, as this was also dear to him. “I am so blessed with having a very busy business and I like to give back to the community. This was a perfect opportunity to help two incredible organizations.”
“Tiaras of Hope is making that difference in the most wonderful way.” Dianne Garvis said: “I am so grateful to Ravi for making such a lovely piece of jewelry for Tiaras of Hope. We are praying that as many people as possible will love it as much as we do and, in the process, raise money for a truly wonderful charity.”
He considers being an integral part of Tiaras of Hope a privilege.
“I am truly honored to be involved,” he said. “I live my life as positively as I can with little negativity and when Dianne told me that she and her team of ambassadors travel to different locations to put a tiara on someone’s head to make them smile, I wanted to be involved.”
ABOUT THE TIARA AND PENDANT
At the recent Tiaras of Hope gala dinner gala held this past Oct. 23 at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, Ramchand’s first piece in the exclusive Crown Jewels Collection was unveiled. It is now available.
Ramchand’s tiara design can be made in all precious metals, including yellow and white gold and platinum. In the tiara prongs are precious and semi-precious stones. Each pendant bought will be crafted to the customer’s specific taste.
“It is a simple, delicate design that I hope encompasses the beauty that is the work of Tiaras of Hope,” Ramchand said. “Every order will be customized. You can pick any stone for the tiara such as your family’s birthstones, or any favorites such as rubies, cubic zirconia or diamonds.
WISH TO ORDER?
Prices will vary since each pendant will be custom made. For example, a pendant made with white or yellow gold and diamonds with a matching 14K 16’ Franco chain retails at $1,625.
Golden Touch Enterprises USA Inc.
167 U.S. 27 North in the Citrus Tower Plaza
Phone: 352-243-7222
Email: goldentouchentusa@gmail.com