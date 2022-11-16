When Paula Whetro’s daughter, Lora, was a junior in high school, a teacher told her that Lora would probably never do half the things that her peers could do.
Lora, who has an intellectual disability, was having problems with reading and math and her parents Paula and Kerry were at the school to discuss her future.
She desperately wanted to go to college, but her teacher said she wouldn’t make it, Paula grew defiant in her reply to the teacher.
“With God, all things are possible,” she said.
Now 35, Lora went on to graduate from an office studies course at Lake-Sumter State College and she now has a job as a bookkeeper at a local accountancy firm.
It was seeing the challenges her daughter faced in the world that inspired Paula’s life journey to help other adults with developmental disabilities live their best lives.
In 2006, she created Building Blocks Ministries in Minneola to give support to adults in Lake County communities who, despite their learning challenges, seek a life outside of the four walls of their house.
“When the teacher told me that my daughter didn’t have much of a chance of a normal life when she left school, I was angry but determined to prove her wrong,” said Whetro. “She worked hard with the support of me and her dad, but ultimately she was fortunate because she had such a support system behind her.
PAYING IN FORWARD
Because many people with intellectual disabilities do not have a similar support system, with that in mind she set-up the Building Blocks Ministries.
“I wanted to make sure that anyone who needed it had a cheer squad who was behind them while they learned to master how to live in the real world,” she said. “Everyone deserves to dream.”
Whetro has worked in the field of developmental disabilities for many years and is passionate about her ministries. As a Medicaid waiver support coordinator, she has seen first-hand the lives of developmentally challenged young people who, after they left school, were given menial jobs in sheltered workshops that paid a few dollars. It shocked her that they were paid so little for doing the exact same work that anyone else would.
That’s when she looked into building a safe place for people with these special needs. She wanted to create the same safe, encouraging environment that she had given to Lora to help her to thrive.
Today, Building Blocks offers four different key areas of training including community involvement; exploring work and how to develop the social skills to get a job; health and wellness; and life skills (such as how to manage money and basic cooking skills).
Students with developmental disabilities such as autism and Down's Syndrome set annual goals for themselves. Most people set new goals in other areas of their lives once they know that they can accomplish one.
“We have people here who are, say, 30 years-old with the cognitive age of 11. Through our hands-on training, we bridge the gap between their real age and their cognitive age,” she said. “Our goal is to empower these adults to believe in themselves and to dream bigger than they ever thought possible.
BUILDING ON SUCCESS
Building Blocks has had many success stories, including a woman who joined the program and has now worked at Publix for 15 years; as well as attendees who regularly volunteer to help at The Neighborhood Center food pantry in Groveland, handing out diapers.
For Paula, seeing the life progress that so many of the young adults make who attend her program reminds her so much of Lora and her personal struggles.
“I remember crying my eyes out after that meeting with the teacher in junior high,” said Wheto. “I was angry and defiant, but also terrified for the future. I was like, God, how are we going to get through this?
“But we refused to accept this bleak outlook and I’m so grateful that we didn’t. Everyone, no matter what their disability, has the potential to live a fulfilled life and it gives me and our team at Building Blocks great pleasure to see so many goals and dreams come true,” she said.” It’s an honor to be involved.”
TO LEARN MORE
Building Blocks is located at 548 U.S 27, Suite C, Minneola, and is a 501 (c)(3)nonprofit organization.
There are openings for anyone wishing to sign-up for the Day Training Program, which takes place 8.30 a.m.-2.30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Attendees have to apply to Medicaid for a Home and Community Services waiver to pay for their spot, and staff is on hand to help to fill in the application.
Building Blocks welcomes donations, which can be made on their website: www.buildingblocksministries.com
Details about the training program can be found on the website or call 352-536-9264. The email address is: info@buildingblocksministries.com