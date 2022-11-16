Al Jolson once quipped, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.” With a slight additional word — “heard” — truer words can be said about The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra’s “Christmas & Hanukkah Concert” that will be performed starting 7:30 p.m,. Dec. 8, in Eustis, and featuring special guest conductor Carl Topilow of the Cleveland Pops. Joining Topilow and the orchestra will be world-renown musician Konstantin Dimitrov.
This holiday concert promises to be a symphonic blend of moving sounds, beauty, fun and virtuosity, featuring performances by truly gifted and nationally respected professional musicians.
A variety of beloved Christmas and Hanukkah selections will be presented, with featured soloists Nishaa Johnson and Marco Romano.
Among the selections will be Johnson singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” For those in the know, this beloved sone was made famous by Judy Garland in the film, “Meet Me in St. Louis.” From there she will jump to the delightful (and shall we say, somewhat naughty?) “Santa Baby,” made famous first by Eartha Kitt, and then recently by Cyndi Lauper (of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” fame).
Romano will present “The Prayer” in both English and Italian, a la Andrea Bocell,i and “Nessun Dorma.”
Together, Johnson and Romano will perform what many believe is the greatest Christmas song ever composed, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” This song, originally sung by Bing Crosby was later made into a film by the same name in 1954 and starred Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
In addition to guest conducting, Topilow will perform on his famous red violin playing “A Clarinet Hanukkah” and “A Clarinet Christmas.”
There will be Christmas orchestra favorites from Tschaikowsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”, “Christmas on Broadway” and the mighty Trans-Siberian rendition of “Christmas Eve Sarajevo.
WISH TO ATTEND?
The holiday concert will take place at Living Drama Theatre, located in the Eustis Big Lots Plaza, 431 Plaza Drive, Eustis.
This 500-seat theater is a historical landmark and has been newly renovated, with plush red velvet seating and a full-service lobby. Attendees are urged to arrive early for their choice of upfront seating.
Concert tickets are $42 in advance and $45 at the door.
Families of four (two 2 adults, two students) are $50
Students are $15 (with accompanying parents or teachers are only $25)
Group tickets are always available for any concert.
Tickets for the remaining concert season tickets are $180
You can mail checks for tickets to: FLSO, 112 First Street, Tavares, FL 32778.
Call 352-343-0733 for more information and to pay by credit card
Visit: www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com
Follow the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra on Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/floridalakesymphonyorchestra/?ref=bookmarks