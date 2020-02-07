In what continues to be the loveliest of lovely and the sweetest
of sweet events in the City of Tavares, we are excited to invite
every dad, grandad, uncle, or big brother to bring his special Little
Mermaid to this year’s Father-Daughter Dance: Under The Sea.
Hosted by the Tavares Community Services Department
and held at the Tavares Pavilion on the Lake on Thursday,
February 13th, starting at 5:30 p.m., this is an event that
simply must be experienced and enjoyed.
Little girls will never feel more special than they do on this
night. And this is our promise to your family.
Gents: plan to put on the most dashing version of YOU.
And Little Mermaids? You know just what to do—Baubles,
Bangles, & Beads and More!
What’s in store for the evening? Raffles, dancing, photos,
crafts, food, gifts (for you, too, men!) and millions of happy
memories!
Tickets are available at two locations: Tavares City Hall,
located at 201 E. Main Street, or Tavares Recreation Office,
located at 123 N. St. Clair Abrams. Tickets are $15 per person
from Jan. 21 to Feb. 7, and $20 per person beginning Feb. 10.
For additional information, call Ashley Bruns at 352.742.6370
or e-mail her at abruns@tavares.org.