In what continues to be the loveliest of lovely and the sweetest of sweet events in the City of Tavares, we are excited to invite every dad, grandad, uncle, or big brother to bring his special Little Mermaid to this year’s Father-Daughter Dance: Under The Sea.
Hosted by the Tavares Community Services Department and held at the Tavares Pavilion on the Lake on Thursday, February 13th, starting at 5:30 p.m., this is an event that simply must be experienced and enjoyed.
Little girls will never feel more special than they do on this night. And this is our promise to your family.
Gents: plan to put on the most dashing version of YOU. And Little Mermaids? You know just what to do—Baubles, Bangles, & Beads and More!
What’s in store for the evening? Raffles, dancing, photos, crafts, food, gifts (for you, too, men!) and millions of happy memories!
Tickets are available at two locations: Tavares City Hall, located at 201 E. Main Street, or Tavares Recreation Office, located at 123 N. St. Clair Abrams. Tickets are $20 per person.
For additional information, call Ashley Bruns at 352.742.6370 or e-mail her at abruns@tavares.org.