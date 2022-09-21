The 2022 Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Clermont 5K takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Waterfront Park with registration starting 7 a.m. the walk at 8 a.m. and the run at 8:05 a.m.
Walk Like MADD is Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s (MADD) signature event to promote its life-saving efforts, and is joined by the Clermont Police Department.
It is a fun, community-oriented event that targets all ages and attracts a diversified audience from across the community.
Every step taken and donation made is used to help MADD continue working towards eliminating drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking in our community.
Participants will be provide RFID chip timers and results will be live streamed as participants cross the finish line. All those taking part walking or running will receive their individual results page and a finisher certificate. They will also be given a clip of their crossing both the starting and finishing lines. In addition, a 2022 Walk Like MADD/MADD Dash Clermont 5k T-shirt will also be handed out, and a race medal.
SPONSORS SOUGHT
Individuals and businesses are needed and are invited to be a part of the vendor marketplace, where sponsors can provide services and give out/showcase your products to an approimxately anticipated 200 participants.
TO LEARN MORE
Contact MADD Program Director Kristi McElroy at: www.walklikemadd.org/clermont