Remember when every Spring meant it was time to give the house a good, deep cleaning? You would open up the windows and let in fresh air maybe even move some furniture.
It might be doubtful you went as far as beating your throw rugs as pictured is doing, but when you were done, the house was all shiny and ready for summer. The early pioneers in Clermont did pretty much the same thing and they used tools like a rug beater.
If you would like to see it and other household utensils, come to Clermont’s Historic Village any Saturday or Sunday between the hours of 1-4 p.m., and tour all the buildings. The Historic Village is just a short walk from all the shops, restaurants, and breweries in the historic shopping district. Combining a visit to the Village with some shopping and a nice meal is a lovely way to spend a Spring afternoon.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Avenue
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for May 9.