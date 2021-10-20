TAVARES — Lake County will be hosting its 15th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday at the Publix Super Market, located in the Tavares Crossroads, 2042 State Road 19.
Over the past 14 years, Lake County Transit staff and volunteers have collected more than 60,000 pounds of food for those in need. This year, the County is seeking donations of nonperishable food to be stuffed inside a Lake County Connection bus.
All food donations will benefit the Lake Cares Food Pantry in Mount Dora, a not for profit 501 (c)(3) organization serving poor to middle-class families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Nonperishable food items accepted for donation include canned meats, vegetables, fruits, stews and chili, canned or dry soups, canned or packaged pasta, peanut butter, tea bags and ground coffee, hot and cold cereals, rice, cake and pancake mixes, syrup, powdered milk, juice boxes, granulated sugar, baby food and formula, granola and cereal bars and dry or canned pet food.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call the Lake County Office of Transit Services at 352-323-5733.
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov