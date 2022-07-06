July 1 marked my first anniversary as the managing editor of the News Leader, and I hope you agree that the newspaper has made significant progress in its effort to be more relevant to the communities it serves as a whole, as well as to you, the individual.
In one year’s time we have returned to the original vision of its founder, who started the News Leader 40 years ago in 1982. Over those decades, under different owners, the paper lost focus and became more of a Shopper or Pennysaver type of publication, so I have been told.
Today the newspaper runs articles of interest and importance to you, the readers, and the measure of this gets reinforced with compliments from readers who praise the paper for containing articles and features they enjoy; that, plus we now are distributed to 20,000+ homes, a sizable increase from a year ago.
However, there have been shortfalls, with efforts that resulted more into “two steps forward, one step back.”
The main challenge has been attracting people who want to report for the newspaper. Too often, people who have responded to requests want to be columnists, not reporters, and that is not what is needed for the News Leader to continue deepening roots into the communities.
Then there have been those who have reporting experience and credentials, but often, after one or two articles, stopped. They didn’t want to do the assignments, especially one assignment in particular: covering meetings, be these city/town governments, the county and the school system.
Personally, I have tried to fill in that gap by taking it upon myself to cover municipal meetings, but it has proven to be too much for one person alone, as I am the only editorial staff member; especially given the fact that in addition to writing articles and taking photos, I also edit news releases for relevancy and formatting these to fit the reporting style.
It’s difficult when putting in 10-12 hour days, and please, do not misunderstand, I am extremely grateful being fortunate in doing what I love and being paid to do such (and I often joke, “I knew the job was dangerous when I took it”), but to partially quote Matthew 26:41. Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.
However, the goal going forward remains unchanged. One aspect of that goal was hoped a year ago that by now we would have added a person to the newsroom, and that is still a goal we hope to achieve, at least on a part-time basis.
As already stated, the other goal is to be of greater service to you.
I will close this column with my personal philosophy/mission statement accrued and crafted through my decades of experience:
“The Role of a Newspaper”
“The role of a newspaper is not just to report the news, but to reflect the experiences of the community in a manner no other venue can, to the degree only a newspaper can. It has to forge the bond that enables its readers the ability to take emotional ownership of “their” newspaper.
The reader is important. S/he must be informed. However, a newspaper must more than just report information, a newspaper has to be a part of the woof and weave of the community. It must tell the stories of the community’s people, places and events with objectivity and sensitivity.
It can only do so when everyone directly associated with the newspaper demonstrates a passion for truth, honesty and justice, as well as recognize the need to connect both mutual and disparate links.
It is imperative and incumbent upon a newspaper to be a leader as well as servant, for in the process of fulfilling that responsibility, a newspaper more than informs and instructs, it ennobles.”