The Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County is planning a fundraising Mah Jongg tournament Dec. 8, and those interested in playing are encouraged to register soon.
Although more than 300 players can be accommodated, organizers we are requesting those wanting to participate in the Mah Jongg Mania to preregister now, in order to know how many participants to expect.
The Jewish Federation is also taking into consideration the health and well-being of those interested in participating.
“The safety of our participants is our top priority. Until we can be sure that we can provide a safe environment by following CDC guidelines, we will not activate the credit cards for the event, said Chapter President Janice Hirsch. “We will contact all registrants by Nov. 30 to make sure they are able to participate before we charge each credit card.
She added that the chapter feels Mah Jongg Mania is a fun way to raise money for local causes.
This event, set to take place at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, will benefit Beacon College. Mah Jongg Mania will also raise funds for a Jewish Federation of North America program to help children in Israel who have been traumatized by bombings and are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Jewish Federation of North America is composed of independent 501(c)(3) chapters around the world. The Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County, Inc. has the freedom to select causes in its communities that members feel are in need of support.
INTERESTED?
The last day to sign up for Mah Jongg Mania is Nov. 30.
Visit: www.jfedthevillages.org/mah-jongg-mania
For rules, future dates, times and sign-up pages, go to Events on the chapter’s homepage: jfedthevillages.orgps