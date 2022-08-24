God’s guarantee of affection has no time limitation. From ancient civilizations to the modern era, His love is certain.
While governments may rise and fall, and economies flourish or fail, God remains steadfast. We only need to turn our eyes to Him for hope.
From the heavenly throne God says, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water wit
hout cost from the spring of the water of life.” (Revelation 21:6 NIV)
Cypress trees hundreds of years old can be found in Elfin River off the Dora Canal between Mount Dora and Eustis in Lake County.
