Tina is the definition of a true sweetheart. She doesn’t deserve what happened to her early in her young life. Tina was adopted from animal control and that person decided they didn’t want her anymore and abandoned her. She was found wandering in her rescuer’s neighborhood.
Tina is a joy to be around, and you wouldn’t guess she had such a tough start. She is an adorable black lab mix and is about 12-18 months old who weighs 57 pounds … of love and excitement.
Tina has proven she has an affinity for other dogs; also, when Tina was around her rescuer’s dog, she was playful and was sharing toys and bones with their dog.
While Tina loves going for walks, she is a little strong on the leash, but takes correction very well and follows directions since she is so eager to please. Tina is also smart since she knows some basic commands such as “sit” and “shake” and is sure to learn plenty more once she is in her forever home. Tina has a love for water also, be it straight from the hose into her mouth or with her splashing around in one of our little doggie pools.
Tina loves to receive tons of attention and could spend all day being pet and snuggled. She is still a young girl and has playful energy that will be great for an active adopter.
If you’ve been looking for a new addition that’s a perfect combination of sweet, active, smart, and loyal, Tina is the girl for you. All she asks is that you love her forever and she will forever love you.
