It was busy at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant this past Wednesday, Feb. 15. That in itself is not surprising. The restaurant is busy every evening.
What made this past Wednesday’s nightly rush busier than usual was the overwhelming presence of Clermont’s finest. Everywhere one looked, Clermont Police Department officers could be seen, including Police Chief Charles Broadway.
They weren’t on hand because the restaurant had become a crime scene; the exact opposite, if anything. That night the police department had teamed up with the restaurant in a fundraising effort for the benefit of the Special Olympics of Lake County in an event billed as “Tip a Cop.”
“Things are going well,” said Sgt. Chris Martin, who was manning a table within the entrance of the restaurant that was displaying merchandise from the Special Olympics. He was accompanied by Jessica Coleman, the athletic leader with Special Olympics. “This is the 40th year law enforcement has teamed up with Special Olympics.”
Most of the police officers limited themselves to serving diners with baskets of rolls and butter, leaving the heavy lifting to the professionals. At various times throughout the evening, officers and patrons bantered with one another as they awaited the arrival of meals.
Among the more actively busy officers was Officer D. Colon, who was “caught at the scene” placing a basket of rolls and butter to the booth where Jennifer Grassi and her two daughters were seated. Colon was under the “tutelage” of server of Samantha Nardone. The look on her face indicated Colon performed his task well.
"We're waiting to hear from Texas Roadhouse, but the unofficial amount raised was $4,100," said Sgt. Kelly Brown, one of the officers in charge of organizing this year's event. She added it was a significant jump from the previous year, which had been hampered, it is believed, in part, due to COVID.